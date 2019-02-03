Venice – Acqua Alta

“Acqua alta (pronounced [ˈakkwa ˈalta]; Italian for “high water”) is the term used in Veneto for the exceptional tide peaks that occur periodically in the northern Adriatic Sea. The peaks reach their maximum in the Venetian Lagoon, where they cause partial flooding of Venice…“ –Wikipedia

I visited Venice, Italy, in late November and I could witness the phenomenon of acqua alta (high water), typical in autumn. The flooding was modest and only on St. Mark’s square, the lower area of the city.

For tourists, acqua alta is fun. Everything becomes so unreal: tourists fooling around, seagulls all over the square looking for an easy meal, locals drinking coffee in bars with water up to their knees as if there is nothing special.

Tourists having fun in Piazza San Marco

Visitors take pictures of the square with the Basilica reflected on the water

“There is something so different in Venice from any other place in the world, that you leave at once all accustomed habits and everyday sights to enter an enchanted garden.” – Mary Shelley

Seagull looking around for an easy meal offered by tourists

Seagull with the reflection of St. Mark’s Basilica