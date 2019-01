Venice – Not Only Gondolas

In Venice, Italy, I enjoyed exploring the less touristy areas. Where the gondolas are rare. It is there that one understands the uniqueness of this city. All that in other cities is on wheels in Venice is on water: taxis, buses, freight transport, garbage collection, police…

Cargo boat at work

Brave overtaking

Sailing boat parked in front of the door

Fruits and vegetables canal boat shop

Narrow canals

Motorboat of Carabinieri (Police)

Watertaxis and Waterbuses (Vaporetti) on Gran Canal