Antonio Violi Photography

Venice – Grand Canal at Night

Grand Canal with Santa Maria della Salute church at night from Accademia bridge, Venice, Italy
Grand Canal with Santa Maria della Salute church at night from Accademia bridge, Venice, Italy

It is the city of mirrors, the city of mirages, at once solid and liquid, at once air and stone.

– Erica Jong

Advertisements

One Response to “Venice – Grand Canal at Night”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: