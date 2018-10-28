Antonio Violi Photography

Hermitage of Santa Caterina del Sasso, Leggiuno, Varese, Lombardy, Italy

Hermitage of Santa Caterina del Sasso

To get there I had to step down a long, winding and tiring stairway. But once I got down, I was rewarded by one of the most fascinating views on the Lombardy side of Lake Maggiore, Italy. Perched in the rock, a few meters above the water, two ancient buildings and a church form the Hermitage of Santa Caterina del Sasso. The sight was definitely worth the many steps. However, for those who need it there is also an elevator, also carved into the rock, but much more recent.  
    one of my favourite places at the Lago Maggiore!
    great photos

