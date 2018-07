Sailing the Aeolian Islands

The Aeolian Islands are a volcanic archipelago north of Sicily, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. Named after the wind god Aeolus, a great way to visit them is on a sailing boat. And I did it! In early July, along with two friends, I sailed around the islands of Vulcano, Lipari, Panarea and Stromboli – four of the seven islands that form this archipelago.

