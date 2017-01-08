08/01/2017
Zürich, Switzerland
Fountain of Arethusa
My Top 5 Photos in 2016
Wonderful!
[…] via Zurich, Old Town at Night — Antonio Violi Photography […]
Love the picture!
Reblogged this on BCSBook Reviews and News and commented:
Yes….
really nice photo
Bright& beautiful
fairy tale magic.
nice photo!
molto suggestiva!
ohhhhllalalala, like a dream, wie im Maerchen
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
10 Responses to “Zurich, Old Town at Night”
Wonderful!
[…] via Zurich, Old Town at Night — Antonio Violi Photography […]
Love the picture!
Reblogged this on BCSBook Reviews and News and commented:
Yes….
really nice photo
Bright& beautiful
fairy tale magic.
nice photo!
molto suggestiva!
ohhhhllalalala, like a dream, wie im Maerchen